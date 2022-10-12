CENETENARY CELEBRATIONS FOR CWA

Condobolin, Kiacatoo and Myamley Branches of the Country Women’s Association (CWA) held a lunch to celebrate 100 years of the NSW CWA on Saturday, 24 September at the All Saints Anglican Church Hall. Beryl Powell gave the Welcome to Country, which was followed by a welcome from Condobolin CWA Branch President. Oxley Group CWA President Robyn Miller and Member of the Myamley CWA Branch Patricia Hurley OAM delivered a special toast to the CWA of NSW on their magnificent milestone. Mrs Hurley also presented a speech, focusing on the 90 years of the Myamley CWA branch. Certificates were then presented to Myamley, Condobolin and Kiacatoo CWA Branch members. Margaret Doyle, Louise Calton, Clare Thomas and Ruth Worthington were invited to cut the celebration cake. Lachlan Shire Mayor John Medcalf and his wife Jane were in attendance. Mr Medcalf greeted guests on behalf of the Shire and said what a wonderful milestone it was for the CWA of NSW to be celebrating their centenary.