CELEBRATING WORLD WILDLIFE DAY

Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre celebrated World Wildlife Day with a myriad of activities on Thursday, 3 March. Frog searching, entomology role play, ocean and other wildlife sensory play and a visit from Frank, a little leatherback bearded dragon were all enjoyed by the children and staff. “World Wildlife Day is an opportunity to celebrate beautiful varied forms of wild fauna and an opportunity to raise awareness to conserve them,” a post on the Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre Facebook Page read. On 20 December 2013, at its 68th session, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) proclaimed 3 March – the day of signature of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) in 1973 – as UN World Wildlife Day to celebrate and raise awareness of the world’s wild animals and plants. Image Credits: Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre Facebook Page.