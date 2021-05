During National Volunteer Week, which ran from Monday the 17th May to Sunday the 23rd May, NSW State Emergency Service (SES) volunteers are recognised on Wear Orange Wednesday (WOW Day), which was held on Wednesday, 19 May in 2021. From the Sydney Harbour Bridge to Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena to the Big Bogan at Nyngan – iconic landmarks across Australia turned orange on the 18th and 19th of May to mark this year’s Wear Orange Wednesday in support of SES volunteers.

Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.