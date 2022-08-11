CELEBRATING NAIDOC WEEK

Condobolin Public School celebrated NAIDOC Week from Monday, 25 July until Friday, 29 July. NAIDOC Week is a chance to come together and celebrate the histories, cultures and achievements of First Nations people in Australia. NAIDOC stands for National Aborigines and Islanders Day Observance Committee. NAIDOC Week is important as it’s an opportunity for learning, connection and community. Each year NAIDOC will choose a theme to build the celebrations around. In 2022 that theme is Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up! It’s focused on supporting and securing institutional, structural, collaborative and cooperative reforms. NAIDOC Week is a chance to celebrate and learn about First Nations Peoples — their histories, cultures and achievements. It’s a chance to celebrate First Nations Peoples of Australia, a chance to highlight challenges that need addressing, a chance to learn about Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander histories, and a chance to engage with amazing cultures that are thousands of years old. Image Credits: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.