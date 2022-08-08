CELEBRATING NAIDOC WEEK AT LCS VACATION CARE

NAIDOC (National Aborigines and Islanders Day Observance Committee) Week occurs annually in July, and celebrates the history, culture, and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. It’s a chance for all Australians to learn more about the oldest, continuous living cultures in the world. Lachlan Children Services Vacation Care celebrated with activities including face painting, dot painting animals, creating a wall mural outside the Centre, created rock paintings with their hands, biscuit decorating and used paint to place Aboriginal symbols on seed pods to tell a story. Image Credits: Lachlan Children Services Facebook Page.