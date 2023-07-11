CELEBRATING NAIDOC WEEK

Last week was NAIDOC Week, a special week that brings us together to talk about the history of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, their culture and achievements.

This year’s theme was ‘For our Elders’, and Western NSW Local Health District on Sunday, 2 July, took a moment to celebrate the deadly Shirley-Ann Merritt and her beautiful mum.

“Without the support of my mum and her leadership I wouldn’t be where I am today. The NAIDOC theme ‘For our Elders’ is a time to reflect on how much of an inspiration she has been for me!” – Shirley-Ann Merritt, Senior Aboriginal Health Worker, said on a post on the Western NSW Local Health District Facebook Page.

“Shirley-Ann, Senior Aboriginal Health Worker, has worked for health for over 21 years. We are so lucky to have Shirley-Ann working in our District and thankful for her mum, that has inspired Shirley-Ann to be the incredible leader and person that she is today,” a post on the Western NSW Local Health District Facebook Page went on.

NAIDOC Week ran from Sunday, 2 July until Sunday, 9 July this year, with the theme ‘For Our Elders’.

“Across every generation, our Elders have played, and continue to play, an important role and hold a prominent place in our communities and families,” www.naidoc.org.au said.

“They are cultural knowledge holders, trailblazers, nurturers, advocates, teachers, survivors, leaders, hard workers and our loved ones.

“Our loved ones who pick us up in our low moments and celebrate us in our high ones. Who cook us a feed to comfort us and pull us into line, when we need them too.

“They guide our generations and pave the way for us to take the paths we can take today. Guidance, not only through generations of advocacy and activism, but in everyday life and how to place ourselves in the world.

“We draw strength from their knowledge and experience, in everything from land management, cultural knowledge to justice and human rights. Across multiple sectors like health, education, the arts, politics and everything in between, they have set the many courses we follow.

“The struggles of our Elders help to move us forward today. The equality we continue to fight for is found in their fight. Their tenacity and strength has carried the survival of our people.

“It is their influence and through their learnings that we must ensure that when it comes to future decision making for our people, there is nothing about us – without us.

“We pay our respects to the Elders we’ve lost and to those who continue fighting for us across all our Nations and we pay homage to them.”

National NAIDOC Week celebrations are held across Australia in the first week of July each year (Sunday to Sunday), to celebrate and recognise the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. NAIDOC Week is an opportunity for all Australians to learn about First Nations cultures and histories and participate in celebrations of the oldest, continuous living cultures on earth.