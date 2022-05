Mothers were celebrated in Condobolin and across the Lachlan Shire on Sunday, 8 May. There were delicious meals at the Condobolin RSL Club and Condobolin Sports Club. The Condobolin CWA also hosted a lovely Morning Tea on Saturday, 7 May. Mother’s Day is a celebration honoring the mother of the family or individual, as well as motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society.