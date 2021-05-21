CELEBRATING MOTHER’S DAY IN CONDOBOLIN

The Condobolin Sports Club hosted a Mother’s Day luncheon and dinner on Sunday, 9 May. Those who attended enjoyed a buffet meal from the facility’s new chef. From all reports, everyone enjoyed themselves and had a lovely meal.
Pauline Mooney, Joan Mitchell, Sue Mitchell, Denise Sampson, and Janeene Swain. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.
Samantha-Lee Haworth, Hayes Davis, and Yvonne Haworth.
Lots of locals celebrated Mother’s Day with a lovely meal at the Condobolin RSL Club on Sunday, 9 May. Mother’s Day is a chance to recognise all that Mothers and Mother figures do for their families and loved ones. From all reports there were plenty of smiles on the day.
Debra Brasnett, Flynn Brasnett and Alicia Whiley. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.
Brax Grogan, Nicky Read, Allana Newman, Kyan Read, Raquel Read and Jalanah Read. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.
Jocelyn Coe, Shirley-Ann Merritt and Shirley Merritt. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.
Dimiti Taylor, Shauri-Lee Taylor and Janelle Taylor. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.
Wendy and Annmarie Seaton
Happy Daze Coffee Lounge hosted a special Mother’s Day Breakfast on Sunday, 9 May.
Lucy McFadyen, Harvey McFadyen, Lisa McFadyen, Annette McFadyen and Helen West. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.
Macie Speer, Melissa Speer and Jack Speer had a wonderful time. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.