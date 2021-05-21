CELEBRATING MOTHER’S DAY IN CONDOBOLIN

The Condobolin Sports Club hosted a Mother’s Day luncheon and dinner on Sunday, 9 May. Those who attended enjoyed a buffet meal from the facility’s new chef. From all reports, everyone enjoyed themselves and had a lovely meal.

Lots of locals celebrated Mother’s Day with a lovely meal at the Condobolin RSL Club on Sunday, 9 May. Mother’s Day is a chance to recognise all that Mothers and Mother figures do for their families and loved ones. From all reports there were plenty of smiles on the day.

Happy Daze Coffee Lounge hosted a special Mother’s Day Breakfast on Sunday, 9 May.