CELEBRATING LOCAL GOVERNMENT WEEK

The Condobolin community helped Lachlan Shire Council celebrate Local Government Week recently.

An event was held in Condobolin on Wednesday, 2 August at Renown Park, where residents were able to ask questions and enjoy a sausage sizzle.

Local Government Week ran from Monday, 31 July to Sunday, 6 August and was an opportunity to move the conversation beyond roads, rates and rubbish and showcase the work councils do in their community.

“Local Government Week is a time to learn more about what the council does, the variety of projects we’re working on and how these projects keep money pumping through the local economy,” Lachlan Shire Council Mayor Councillor John Medcalf OAM explained.

Some of the projects now being worked on include Lake Cargelligo’s Foster Street upgrade, Condobolin’s Scott Street subdivision, the new Lachlan Visitor Information Centre and heavy vehicle parking area, upgrades to town and village sporting facilities, and flood damage works on the Shire’s road network.

There was also a chance for residents to hear about employment opportunities on offer at Lachlan Shire Council.

There are currently numerous vacancies across Council’s workforce from all areas, including childcare workers, plant operators, mechanics, customer service staff, administration officers, trainees, and apprentices.

Council staff and volunteers across NSW look after more than $178 billion worth of community assets – parks, pools and playgrounds, libraries, local festivals and events, cemeteries and childcare centres, museums and art galleries.