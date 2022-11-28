CELEBRATING JANINE AND MELISSA’S ROLE IN HEALTH CARE

National Radiographer and Radiation Therapists Week (NRRTW) was held from 7 November until 13 November.

It is a chance for the community to celebrate the vital role the profession plays in health care.

Condobolin Health Service is extremely fortunate to have two radiographers serving the local community – Janine Slade and Melissa Thorpe.

Janine Slade has been practicing radiography for 30 years. The importance of her role and all NSW Health imaging staff has remained vital over the years.

In 2008, Janine established the ultrasound service now part of the medical imaging department at Condobolin District Hospital.

“I am proud to be able to provide this service for the community to access. It’s a huge help for locals as they don’t need to worry about travelling far distances,” Janine said.

Janine now has the support of Melissa Thorpe, fellow radiographer, and sonographer at Condobolin.

“Thank you to all NSW Health Radiographers and Radiation Therapists for delivering high-quality care that makes a difference to patients,” a post on the NSW Health Facebook Page read.

National Radiogrpahers and Radiation Therapist’s Week (NRRTW) is an initiative by the Australian Society of Medical Imaging and Radiation Therapy (ASMIRT).

ASMIRT is the peak body representing medical radiation practitioners in Australia. NRRTW encompasses the international World Radiography Day on 8 November – initiated by the International Society of Radiologist and Radiological Technologists.

Why is November 8 World Radiography Day? On the evening of November 8, 1895, Wilhelm Conrad Roentgen discovered the possibility of using electromagnetic radiation to create what we now know as the x-ray. This achievement was awarded with the first Nobel Prize for Physics in 1901. The x-ray is an integral tool for medical professionals.