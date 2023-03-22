CELEBRATING INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY IN CONDOBOLIN

ABOVE: On Wednesday, 8 March Condobolin CWA and Condobolin Multicultural Group celebrated International Women’s Day with a dinner at the Railway Hotel. The country for the evening was Latvia. Louise Calton was the guest speaker, and she spoke on Latvia, as she has a special connection to the country. Her son-in-law Steven’s grandfather migrated to Australia from Latvia in 1950. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.

BELOW: Kingston Resources Limited (KSN) – Mineral Hill held a celebratory dinner to acknowledge International Women’s Day on Wednesday, 8 March. They held the event at the Railway Hotel in Condobolin. International Women’s Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. Australia’s first International Women’s Day was held in 1928 in Sydney. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.