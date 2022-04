On Monday 21st March, Tullibigeal Central School staff and students all wore orange to celebrate Harmony Day.

The school also participated in activities that recognised inclusiveness, respect and a sense of belonging for everyone involved.

Harmony Day is for everyone to celebrate diversity and aim to foster inclusiveness, respect and the idea that people of all different cultures can make a valuable contribution to society.

Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School’s Facebook Page.