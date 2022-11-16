CELEBRATING HALLOWEEN IN CONDOBOLIN

Condobolin celebrated all things spooky on Halloween (31 October). The rain didn’t deter trick or treaters, who donned their best costumes and collected lots of sweet goodies from participating homes. The word “Halloween” comes from All Hallows’ Eve and means “hallowed evening.” Most scholars agree that Halloween as we know it originated some 2,000 years ago, when Celtic people in Europe celebrated the end of the harvest and the start of a new year in a festival called Samhain (pronounced “sow-win”). People would light bonfires and wear costumes to ward off ghosts. Hundreds of years ago, people dressed up as saints and went door-to-door, which is the origin of Halloween costumes and trick-or-treating. Children would also go door to door asking for “soul cakes,” a treat similar to biscuits. Costumes have evolved over time as well. In the beginning, costumes were tributes to Saints until young Scottish and Irish pranksters got the idea to dress up in scary-looking garb again as a way to spook unsuspecting neighbours. And just like that, Halloween costumes became scary, spooky, funny, and creative all at the same time. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.