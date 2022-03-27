CELEBRATING DR SEUSS DAY

Lachlan Children Services celebrated Dr Seuss Day on Wednesday, 2 March.It marks the birthday of Theodore Geisl, who is better known as Dr Seuss. The facility thought it would be a great idea to celebrate with the book ‘Green Eggs and Ham’. Staff and students discussed rhyming words, for example Fox, box, goat, boat. “With the repetitive lines of the story, some children were able to memorise the next line,” a post on the Lachlan Children Services Facebook Page read. “At rest time we watched a little bit of the movie ‘The Cat in the Hat.” Each child was given a book mark at the end of the day. Image Credit: Lachlan Children Services Facebook Page.