CELEBRATING DAFFODIL DAY

On Thursday, 31 August the team at Condobolin Health Service celebrated Daffodil Day. They held a fundraising morning tea for staff and Independent Living Centre clients. To the Cancer Council, and those affected by cancer, the daffodil represents hope for a cancer free future. Daffodil Day is the Cancer Council’s most iconic and much-loved fundraising campaign. In 2022, Daffodil Day raised around $2.5 million for lifesaving cancer research. Tragically, with one in two people being affected by cancer in their lifetimes, it means all of us will all be touched by this heartbreaking disease. Cancer Council is the only charity that works across every area of every cancer, from research to prevention and support. Every minute, every hour, every day, they are there for all people, affected by all cancers. Image Credit: Western NSW Local Health District Facebook Page.