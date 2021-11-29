CELEBRATING CHILDREN’S WEEK IN CONDO

Condobolin celebrated Children’s Week with a myriad of activities. To begin the nationally recognised event, a fun morning in Memorial Park was held on Monday, 25 October, and was enjoyed by all who attended. Western Plains Regional Development, Central West Family Support Group, Condobolin Schools As Community Centres, Training As Parents Program and Marathon Health organised a barbecue lunch and so much more. The local community appreciated participating in face painting, biscuit decorating, playing with playdough with googly eyes, colouring in, jewellery making and playing in the park. Children’s Week is a national celebration of children’s rights, talents and citizenship. Each year the theme of Children’s Week highlights a particular Children’s Right. This includes being free to meet individual people and groups of friends, set up an organisation, join an organisation, take part in peaceful protest, and come together to discuss the issues that affect their lives. Children’s Week 2021 was a wonderful opportunity to promote the rights of children and young people, and to celebrate their capacity to actively contribute to the world around them.

Image Credits: Melissa Blewitt.