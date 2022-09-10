CELEBRATING CHILDREN AND CULTURE

Central West Family Support Group celebrated national Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Children’s Day on 4 August.

They had a wonderful cake, a sausage sizzle, plenty of fun activities and, of course, celebrated children.

The theme was ‘My Dreaming, My Future’.

Children’s Day is a time Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander families and communities and all Australians, celebrate the strengths and culture of children. It is an opportunity to show our support for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children, as well as learn about the crucial impact that culture, family and community play in the life of every Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander child.

Children’s Day has been run annually since 1988 and is an initiative of Secretariat of National Aboriginal and Islander Child Care (SNAICC).

Children’s Day has been celebrated on the 4 August for more than 30 years. It’s a special time for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities to celebrate children, and for all Australians to learn about cultures.

In 1988, the first National Aboriginal and Islander Children’s Day was established on 4 August and was set against the backdrop of protests led by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and their supporters during the bicentennial year.

“The date 4 August was historically used to communally celebrate the birthdays of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children who were taken from their families at a young age, without knowing their birthday – the Stolen Generations,” www.aboriginalchildrensday.com.au explained.

Children’s Day is a time for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children and families to celebrate the strengths of culture in raising strong children. “It is also a way for all Australians to show their respect and support for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children as well as learn about the crucial role that culture, family and community play in the life of every Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander child,” www.aboriginalchildrensday.com.au said. “Children’s Day is an important day for all of us, but it’s a really significant day for our communities and particularly our children,” SNAICC Chair Muriel Bamblett said on www.aboriginalchildrensday.com.au

“Every parent and grandparent – and uncle and auntie and carer – will tell you that the children in their lives are their absolute priority. That’s something we all share. Children’s Day is a perfect time for us to centre ourselves and celebrate what’s really important.”