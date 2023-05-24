CELEBRATING BEING PART OF ‘CRUISIN-ALONG’

Condobolin’s Kim Jones and Robyn Ries hosted a dinner at the Railway Hotel to celebrate being part of the 2023 ‘Cruisin-Along’ event, which is a car rally that raises money for Cancer Care Western NSW recently. ‘Cruisin-Along’ came about when, John Davis and Murray Horstman were on the Bourke Outback Trek of which they are regular participants. They thought it would be a great idea if they could organise something similar but start from Orange and get the locals involved. ‘Cruisin-Along’ is a way of letting people in isolated areas become aware that there is accommodation at the hospital grounds in Orange. On the 2023 trip, participants travelled through the Kosciuszko National Park visiting the wonderful towns of Coryong, Omeo, Mt Buffalo and Bright. They also enjoyed views along The Great Alpine Way, before heading northwest to Corowa, Hillston and Condobolin. The crews travelled approximately 1,500 kilometres over nine days. The ‘Cruisin-Along’ trip left Orange on 28 April, and returned on Saturday, 6 May. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.