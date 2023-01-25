CELEBRATING AUSTRALIA DAY ACROSS THE SHIRE

There are plenty of ways to celebrate Australia Day in Condobolin and across the Lachlan Shire.

Residents can participate in a swag of events to mark the occasion of Australia Day in 2023.

Get your family and friends together and start your day at Condobolin, with a free hot breakfast and be part of the official Lachlan Shire Local Australia Day Award and Citizenship Ceremony at the SRA Pavilion Diggers Avenue Condobolin commencing at 7:00am.

Meet Lachlan Shire’s Australia Day Ambassador Carolyn Mee. Carolyn set her sights on improving children’s hearing screening and is the Founder and CEO of Sound Scout, Australia. Collaborating with the National Acoustic Laboratories, Sound Scouts hearing screening is now freely available to all Australian school children. Receiving numerous accolades for her innovative achievements.

In 2011 Carolyn Mee set her sights on improving children’s hearing screening. Collaborating with the National Acoustic Laboratories, the research arm of Hearing Australia, Sound Scouts was created.

In 2015 Sound Scouts was awarded a NSW Medical Devices Fund Grant enabling its continued development and commercialisation. In 2018 the Department of Health lent support to ensure Sound Scouts hearing screening was freely available to all Australian schoolchildren. In 2021 the company was selected for the ANDHealth+ commercialisation program.

Carolyn has received numerous awards for her innovative achievements including the 2020 Women in Digital, Innovator of the Year Award and the 2019 Digital Health Award at the Impact Pediatric Health Competition in Austin, Texas. In 2016, Mee was recognised as one of the AFR Westpac 100 Women of Influence and won Gold at the Australian Computer Society Digital Disruptor Awards, and in 2017 she was nominated as a Finalist in the Innovation category for the XBOX Women in Games Awards.

Awards are fabulous but Carolyn says the best prize is being able to change the life of a child by detecting a hearing loss that may have prevented them from achieving their potential.

If you can’t make the Condobolin event, you can catch up with Carolyn at Fifield, Albert or Tottenham.

With a full day of community-run events planned, there is no shortage of opportunities to celebrate what is great about Australia. From free barbeques and poolside activities to family entertainment and good old Aussie cricket, there is something for everyone.

Here is just a slice of what’s happening.

Australia Day fun kicks off at 11.00am at The Fifield Hotel with backyard cricket, a barbeque lunch, a slip N slide, thong throwing, yabbie races, and a lamington and pie eating competition to keep the whole family entertained.

Lake Cargelligo Memorial Swimming Pool is making a splash with free entry and a free breakfast at 8.00am, an Awards Ceremony plus free face painting, slushies and the big ‘h’ inflatable.

In Tottenham, you can enjoy a family-friendly afternoon and evening at the Tottenham Memorial Swimming Pool starting at noon with free entry for everyone, inflatables, a free barbeque, followed by the Tottenham Australia Day Awards.

While in Tullibigeal, the Progress Association will host a free lunch at the Tullibigeal Community Hall, and don’t miss all the fun at the Mayfield Hotel including yabbie races, backyard cricket, a water slide, slushies, a bushman’s relay, and free barbeque pizza.

Early indications suggest good weather on the day, so get your family and friends together to Reflect, Respect, and Celebrate this Australia Day.