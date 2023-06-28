CELEBRATING 125 YEARS OF INDEPENDENCE OF THE PHILIPPINES

One-hundred-and-twenty-five years of Independence of the Philippines was celebrated in Condobolin with a Flag Raising ceremony on Monday, 12 June. Held in Renown Park, the Australian Flag was raised by Lachlan Shire Mayor John Medcalf OAM, while the Philippines Flag was raised by flag bearers Lucy Dunn and Daniel Gile. This was followed by the singing of the Philippines National Anthem and the reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance to the Philippines Flag. The Allegiance read: “I am a Filipino. I pledge allegiance to the flag of the Philippines and to the country it represents with honour, justice and freedom that is put in motion by a nation that is for God, Humanity, Nature and Country.” The Flag Raising ceremony was followed by a luncheon held at the Masonic Hall Lodge. More images of the Luncheon will appear in upcoming editions of The Condobolin Argus.