CDAT MORNING TEA

Condobolin’s Community Drug Action Team (CDAT) held a morning tea at Memorial Park so local residents interact with members on Friday, 27 November.

They are supported by the Australian Drug Foundation (ADF), who were in attendance on the day. The ADF is funded by the NSW Ministry of Health.

CDAT’s are groups of volunteers who work together to minimise and prevent the harmful use of alcohol and other drugs in their neighbourhoods.

Since 1999, CDAT’s have led hundreds of projects to engage with young people, families and the wider community through campaigns to curb harm from alcohol and drug use. Condobolin’s CDAT’s ‘What’s your Plan? – It’s only a 10 minute walk’ is an example of this type of program. This initiative was launched on 27 November.

The Australian Drug Foundation (ADF) supports CDAT’s with access to the latest research on effective community development and health promotion to make sure they have the largest impact on their communities.

Expert staff help CDAT’s plan and run education programs and community forums, as well as resources, campaigns and events.

Condobolin joins with over 70 other CDAT’s which are active in urban, regional and rural communities.

CDAT’s are open to all community members. They aim to unite parents, schools, TAFE and universities, government and health workers, police, community organisations, local residents and businesses who want to create safer and healthier communities.

According to a pamphlet, released by the ADF and funded by the NSW Ministry of Health, “people drinking at risky levels is a major community issue in terms of harm to both individual health and society more broadly. Alcohol is a major factor in domestic and public violence, as well as in road crashes and other accidents.”

The 2013 National Drug Strategy Survey found more than a quarter of all Australians reported being the victim of an alcohol-related incident.

Over 14 per cent of people in NSW reported using an illegal drug in the past year.

“Never doubt that a small group of throughtful, committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has,” Margaret Mead said.

If you want more information on the Condobolin CDAT, contact Heather Blackley at Western Plains Regional Development on 02 6895 3301.

By Melissa Blewitt.