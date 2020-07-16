CASH SPLASH FOR LAKE CARGELLIGO SWIMMING POOL

The Lake Cargelligo Swimming Pool amenities block is getting a much needed facelift.

The project will receive $825,000 grant under the Federal Coalition Government’s Building Better Regions Fund (BBRF).

Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton, who visited Lake Cargelligo on Wednesday, 1 July, was joined by Lachlan Shire Council Mayor John Medcalf OAM and Deputy Mayor Paul Phillips to discuss the upgrades, which will be completed by Council.

“The new amenities block at the Lake Cargelligo Swimming Pool will improve this wonderful facility that brings great joy to the community of Lake Cargelligo and surrounds,” Councillor John Medcalf OAM explained.

“The facility is imperative to the community with the long hot summers that we endure.

“The new amenities building will include a new canteen, office space, first aid room, an undercover eating area and male and female shower and toilet facilities.”

Mr Coulton said the upgrades will be very welcome within the local community.

“Local swimming pools are often the main meeting place for families and other members of the community, particularly in the warmer summer months,” Mr Coulton said.

“BBRF is all about strengthening the local economy and delivering lasting benefits to our local communities which we know are suffering the flow-on impacts of drought.

“I’m thrilled that under BBRF Round 4, more than $1.4 million will be spent on projects in Lake Cargelligo and Condobolin, including the swimming pool project.

“This project will replace the existing dilapidated 1970s amenities building with a modern, low-maintenance facility.”

Further BBRF funding for the Lachlan Shire area includes $450,000 for Stage Three of the Condobolin Tourism Precinct and $200,000 for a facilities expansion at the Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre.

By Melissa Blewitt.