CASH FOR LACHLAN SHIRE

Lachlan Shire Council will receive more than half a million dollars under Round 7 of the Federal Government’s Heavy Vehicle Safety and Productivity Program (HVSPP).

The grants include $258,000 for an upgrade to a section of Henry Parkes Way north-west of Condobolin, and $265,228 to upgrade the Condobolin Truck Wash.

As part of the works, the Henry Parkes Way will get an upgrade of two intersections, pavement strengthening and safety improvements, while the Condobolin Truck Wash will be able to allow B-Double heavy vehicles to use the facility as a result of the funding boost.

Lachlan Shire Mayor John Medcalf OAM welcomed the announcement, which was made on Tuesday, 29 September.

“Lachlan Shire Council is extremely grateful to the Federal Government and the Member for Parkes, Mark Coulton, for the ongoing support for our community,” he declared.

“This funding will ensure Council can now construct a modern, environmentally friendly truck wash facility that will be critical for transport operators in our shire. Facilities such as the one proposed for Condobolin help stop the spread of weeds and disease in rural areas which is a major problem for many rural communities.

“The funding allocated for the upgrade and pavement strengthening of Henry Parkes Way and Kiacatoo Road together with intersection upgrades at Silo Road complement the proposed improvement works at the GrainCorp Silos.”

Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton visited Condobolin to share the good news on the cash for freight facilities with Lachlan Shire Council.

“I am thrilled to announce these funds for Lachlan Shire Council, which will fast-track these two high-priority infrastructure projects, providing a much-needed boost to local jobs and the regional economy,” he stated.

“Upgrading key infrastructure such as the truck wash in Condobolin will be greatly welcomed by B-Double operators moving throughout the shire.

“Further economic and safety gains will be achieved by upgrading key intersections on Henry Parkes Way on the edge of Condobolin.

“Every single local job we support in this region by investing in infrastructure projects means safer journeys, reliable work on the books for local construction businesses and more cash flowing through local communities.

“This is about helping people stay safe on our roads while making key freight routes more efficient, delivering long-term benefits to areas like the Lachlan Shire.”

“These roadworks will improve drive safety and access to the GrainCorp facility for grain producers in the Lachlan Shire.”

By Melissa Blewitt.