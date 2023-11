Lachlan and Western Regional Services Incorporated held a very successful Carp Catching Competition on Tuesday, 3 October and Wednesday, 4 October. A presentation day was held on Thursday, 5 October, where many local young people reeled in a prize and enjoyed a sausage sizzle. Categories included Heaviest Carp, Longest Carp, and Most Carp Caught. Jack and Joe Fitzgerald managed to catch just shy of 70 kilograms of carp over the two days. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.