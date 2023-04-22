CAROLYN AND GARRY MOVING ON AFTER 15 YEARS

16 years ago, Carolyn Keep and Garry Williams moved to Trundle with their four young boys in tow.

The family had planned to start a farm but was ultimately stopped due to the drought. As plan B they purchased the local hardware store – True Value Hardware. Since then, they’ve moved buildings, incorporated more building products and even started supplying candles, body products and giftware. This has been a huge hit, especially around Christmas and Birthdays.

Their youngest has just left the nest, so Carolyn and Garry are looking to take this opportunity to begin their retirement. After 15 years of running Trundle True Value Hardware and being open 6 days a week, they’re looking for a well-earned break.

“We have enjoyed every minute of owning our own business in Trundle, it’s such a proactive little town. With our Abba Fest and Bush Tucker, there’s so many things happening all the time, it’s been really good to us.” said Carolyn.

“We certainly won’t be leaving Trundle, it’s just time to hand the business over to to the next generation to take it to the next level. We’re part of the Mitre 10 group so it has so much to offer, and with Main Street being rejuvenated it’s looking great for the future of Trundle.” Carolyn concluded.