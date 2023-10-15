CANASSIST CHARITY DAY

Condobolin Sports Club Golf

Saturday 30th September, we hosted the Can Assist charity day, the event was a 4 person Ambrose and around 70 attended to make it a successful day all round.

Winners of the day were Eli and Matt Heffernan, Steve Taylor, and J. Burns with a 52 nett type score, runners up were Lachlan Yeo, Phar Nicholson, Jake Haddrill and Denis Spathos.

Ball comp winners 3. A, B, E and L Richards, 4. W Dargin, E Coe, R Coe and M Cottee, 5. J Smith, G Nagle, B. Hurley and L Driden with 57 nett.

NTPs all grades K Crow, no. 9 D Spathos and R Hill, no. 11 G Taylor and P Nicholson, no. 17 S Taylor and L Driden.

How good is golf?

Mister Nothergreen.