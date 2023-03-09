CAN YOU HELP JOSH RECONNECT WITH HIS FAMILY HISTORY?

Josh Gordon is looking to reconnect with his family history.

He is looking for information on his Great Grandfather AJ Anchor, who is buried in the Lake Cargelligo Cemetery.

His headstone reads: “XX102636 Private AJ Anchor, Army Service Corps, 5th December 1949, Age 35. Sadly missed by wife Jean, children Terrance, Beverley and Rodger.”

Josh is not sure why his Great Grandfather made his way to Lake Cargelligo, but he would really appreciate any details the local community could provide.

“I have no idea why he went to Lake Cargelligo. There must have been a reason – it could have been for work or a big project in the area,” he said.

He said his Great Grandfather served three years in World War II in the Army Service Corps and then headed out to Lake Cargelligo.

Josh said, to his knowledge, his Great Grandfather died in the town on his own.

Sadly, he cannot ask any of his family for information on his history as they have all passed on.

“I would really like to know more, so if anyone can share information, it would greatly appreciated,” Josh said.

If you have any information on Private AJ Anchor, please contact Josh by emailing info@gordonsair.com.au or phoning 0402 217 743.