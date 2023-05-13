CALLUM AND SHAYLEEN MAKE LDJRL SQUADS

ABOVE: Condobolin’s Shayleen Coe showed skills and determination to be selected for the Lachlan District Junior Rugby League Development Under 14s League Tag Team. Congratulations Shayleen! This image was taken in 2022. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.

BELOW: Callum Porter, who plays with the Condobolin Junior Rugby League Club, has been chosen to be part of the Under 13s Lachlan District Junior Rugby League Development squad. This is a chance for players to build on their skills and knowledge of Rugby League. This image was taken in 2022. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.