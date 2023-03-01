CALCUTTA FUN!

The 2023 Condobolin Picnic Races could not be held locally due to high temperatures. “The Committee was devastated by this as we are passionate about our races and putting on a great community event,” Condobolin Picnic Race Club Secretary Joy Gibson said. However, residents were able to enjoy a Calcutta at the Race Track on Friday, 17 February. There was a large crowd who enjoyed music by Tammy Buswell and food by Frisky Brisket. The race chosen for the Calcutta was Race 7 – Rosehill – The Parramatta Cup. There were also several lucky door prizes on offer. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.