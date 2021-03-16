CALCUTTA FUN PART OF THE CONDO PICNIC RACES

Kim King, Lisa McDonald (Mudgee) and Claire Toole (Mudgee). Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.
Posted By: Hayley
March 16, 2021
By Melissa Blewitt
The Condobolin Picnic Races fun kicked of with a Calcutta on Friday, 19 February.
This year it was held at the Race Track
The special guest for the night was Col Hodges who is celebrating 50 years of race calling in the Central West.
Eveyone who attended had a great time at the event.
Brad Hurley and Darren Frankel enjoyed the Calcutta event. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.
Emily Sinderberry and Sarah Cranney. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.
Sarah Sutherland and Marne Treseder. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.
Steve Beattie, Robin Sanderson and Simone Beattie. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.