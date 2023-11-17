CAHS SEWB HOSTS A ‘BIG BLUE TABLE’ EVENT

The Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service Health and Social Wellbeing Team (CAHS SEWB) hosted a ‘Big Blue Table’ event at the Old Fire Station on Wednesday, 25 October. The community enjoyed morning tea and lunch. Yoorana Gunya, Orange Aboriginal Medical Service (OAMS), Healthy Communities Foundation Australia (HCFA) and CatholicCare were among the services who were in attendance on the day. Big Blue Table’ events raise funds and awareness for mental health. According to www.bigbluetable.com.au “It’s estimated 45 per cent of people in Australia will face a mental health condition in their lifetime.” “By hosting a meal with your guests, you can create a safe space where we all feel comfortable talking about our mental health anywhere, anytime.” Image Credits: Melissa Blewitt.