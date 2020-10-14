CABINET COMPLETE

The Condobolin RSL Sub Branch’s Display Cabinet now takes pride of place in the Condobolin RSL Club.

The project was undertaken while COVID-19 closed the facility down. Condobolin RSL Sub Branch members, Condobolin RSL staff, local tradespeople and volunteers banded together to bring the work to fruition.

Once half enclosed, the Display Cabinet is now able to be viewed from ceiling to floor.

There is more local memorabilia to be placed in the Display Cabinet, it will just take time, according to Condobolin RSL Club Administration Manager Robyn Wilson.

“We have more photos and local history to be added,” she explained.

“Dennis Doyle, Greg McTiernan and Cal Robson have helped out immensely with the project. The Glass Place in Parkes completed the glass doors, and Chris Nagle did the lighting. We thank them for their efforts.

“We would love for the local community to lend or give to us more memorabilia. We would happily incorporate the information into the Display Cabinet.”

There will also be a bench seat added to the ANZAC reflection area, which is located just inside the foyer of the RSL Club. It will feature a laser cut out of Lest We Forget written on it.

By Melissa Blewitt.