C W L E PROVIDING OPPORUNITIES AND BREAKING DOWN BARRIERS

Forbes Shire Council’s Central West Livestock Exchange (CWLE) is one of only a few businesses that are addressing barriers for people with disabilities to enable them to find and keep work in an industry such as the Livestock Market.

“Forbes Shire Council needs good people to work in our team and we do not discriminate who those people may be,” says Forbes Shire Council General Manager, Steve Loane. “When Ryan and his mother asked about working with the team out at the Central West Livestock Exchange we didn’t hesitate in giving Ryan a go. And I am so glad we did! He is a great worker, always on time and very keen to get the job done.”

The Federal Government is currently working on a new National Disability Employment Strategy, and CWLE manager, Cassi Walmsley, cannot wait for this to be put into action.

“Ryan is a real joy to have working with us. He is one of two challenged employees we have on site,” says CWLE Manager, Cassi Walmsley. “I can only see positives with having them work with us in our team. It has also helped many of our other staff learn patience and acceptance, which really helps us all work well together.

“He is so dedicated and reliable on the job, it’s wonderful to see. Like all new staff it does take time for workers to establish what they are best suited for and Ryan is no different. Many tasks are less desirable to undertake but Ryan is keen to get in there and give all of them a go.

“One of the biggest challenges Ryan has faced is interacting with strangers,” continues Ms Walmsley. “He wouldn’t even open the door to the soft drink supplier, he was so shy. Now he is more confident and happy to meet new people.”

Ryan has been working at the saleyards for three years and when asked what he likes about working at the Saleyards, Ryan loves the cattle.

“I prefer cattle, I’ve been around them my whole life,” Ryan explains. “I know when they are happy and I know when they are angry.

“We (at Forbes) have the best saleyards here, there aren’t too many gates.”

Ryan has travelled to see many saleyards with his father’s trucking company and he prefers the yards at Forbes. He is also a firm Penrith Panthers supporter and can recall the scores and teams from most Grand Finals over the last 20 years.

“I love the trucking business as well,” he continues. “When the Panthers win a Premiership, Dad said I can choose my own truck, a Kenworth!”

This program has never been so important with the COVID-19 lock downs last year seeing young people disproportionately affected in terms of job losses. This in turn can compound the mental health impact on so many as a result of the pandemic.

Forbes Shire Council can attest to the success of working with career paths for the disabled and is open for opportunities. Please contact Council’s Human Resources department for programs and possibilities on (02) 6850 2300

Source and Image Credit: https://www.forbes.nsw.gov.au