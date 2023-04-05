BUTLER RETAINS BARWON

Independent Roy Butler has retained the seat of Barwon.

Mr Butler won the seat in 2019, which had been held by The Nationals since 1950.

Barwon takes in a area of around 356,310 square kilometres which includes Condobolin and the Lachlan Shire.

In the Primary vote (people who put a 1 beside a candidate’s name) Butler received 7,549 votes (43.20 per cent) compared to The Nationals candidate, Annette Turner, who managed 4,583 votes (26.22 per cent) on voting night (25 March)..

Labor’s Joshua Roberts-Garnsey polled 2,630 votes (15.05 per cent), the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers candidate Paul Britton received 1,316 votes (7.53 per cent), Thomas McBride of the Public Education Party got 126 votes (0.72 per cent), Independent Stuart Howe managed 197 votes (1.13 per cent), Pat Schultz representing the Greens collected 353 votes (2.02 per cent) and Ben Hartley from the Legalise Cannabis Party received 722 votes (4.13 per cent).

There were a total 17,476 formal votes counted. In the Lachlan Shire, Butler won every polling place except Condobolin, Tottenham and Tullibigeal, where Turner garnered more support in First Preference Votes. At Condobolin Public School, Roberts-Garnsey received 149 votes, Butler 187 votes, Turner 203 votes, Britton 83 votes, McBride 5 votes, Howe 11 votes, Schultz 15 votes, and Hartley 28 votes.

Roberts-Garnsey received 4 votes, Butler received 30 votes, Turner 29 votes, , Britton 7 votes, McBride 1 vote, Howe 1 vote, Schultz 1 vote, and Hartley 0 votes at Fifield Hall. At Lake Cargelligo Central School Hall Roberts-Garnsey received 67 votes, Butler received 221 votes, Turner 179 votes, Britton 37 votes, McBride 4 votes, Howe 3 votes, Schultz 15 votes, and Hartley 21 votes.

Roberts-Garnsey received 13 votes, Butler received 4 votes, Turner 8 votes, Britton 1 vote, McBride 0 votes, Howe 0 votes, Schultz 1 vote, and Hartley 0 votes at Murrin Bridge Preschool.

At Tottenham Memorial Hall, Roberts-Garnsey received 22 votes, Butler received 54 votes, Turner 144 votes, Britton 23 votes, McBride 1 vote, Howe 19 votes, Schultz 0 votes, and Hartley 1 vote.

Roberts-Garnsey received 8 votes, Butler received 19 votes, Turner 113 votes, Britton 7 votes, McBride 0 votes, Howe 0 votes, Schultz 0 votes, and Hartley 1 vote at Tullibigeal Community Hall. The count is still in progress from the votes cast at the Condobolin Early Voting Centre.

“I can’t stress enough how thankful I am to the amazing volunteers who drove thousands of kilometres, spent hundreds of hours on the job, and handed out around 20,000 how to vote cards. There were people coordinating both teams and logistics. I will be acknowledging these people individually on the floor of parliament. Then there are the voters. This would not happen without each of you who gave me a vote. Thank you,” Mr Butler wrote on his Facebook Page on Sunday, 26 March.

Other Independents to win a seat at the NSW State Election (at the time of print) were Phil Donato (Orange), Helen Dalton (Murray), Joe McGirr (Wagga Wagga), and Greg Piper (Lake Macquarie).

Chris Minns has become the Premier of NSW, after the Labor Party spent 12 years in Opposition. The Labor Party is forecast to win at least 47 seats, meaning it will be a Majority Government. Outgoing Premier Dominic Perrottet announced he would be stepping down as the Liberal Party leader after the NSW State Election defeat.

Following is a statement, printed in full, from Independent Member for Barwon Roy Butler.

“In 2019 the voters in the electorate of Barwon made history by electing me as the first candidate not from a major party as member in the seat of Barwon. The seat had been held by the Nationals (formerly known as the Country Party) since 1950.

“Now they have made history again by electing the first independent. They have kept the seat out of the hands of the National Party, who poured a lot of resources and time into trying to win the seat back. Fortunately, the electorate decided that they are not ready to languish again under a National Party member and have trusted me again to represent them.

“The numbers show that it was not a close race. At midday today (Monday, 27 March) I was on 46.41 percent primary vote, and 63.47 percent two party preferred. The voters have said that they do not want a major party.

“I believe that they have seen how effective it is to have a member of the crossbench in a tight parliament standing up for regional NSW. Over the last four years I have been able to shine the light on problems and needs of the people in regional, rural and remote NSW, which has resulted in record funding flowing into Barwon.

“The slim majority held by the new Labor government means we have the opportunity to keep that going and to build on the successes of my first term. Much of that success comes from the great team I have been fortunate enough to assemble in my electoral offices in Broken Hill, Narrabri and Cobar. We have all worked hard over the last four years to listen to constituents and to follow up on their concerns.

“I am grateful to all of those who helped out during the election, putting up signs on trees or on their own homes, businesses and properties. Also, to the teams of volunteers who handed out at polling booths. Without you this historic result would not have been possible.

“Sincerely, thank you. To the voters, the volunteers, and my electorate team.”