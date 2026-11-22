Butler calls for changes to firearms appeal process

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin licenced firearms owners could benefit from proposed changes to the NSW firearms appeal process, with State Member for Barwon Roy Butler introducing legislation to return certain appeals to the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal (NCAT).

Mr Butler introduced the Firearms Amendment (Administrative Reviews by NCAT) Bill 2026 into NSW Parliament, seeking to restore a review pathway that was removed under the NSW Government’s firearms reforms.

Under the current arrangements described by Mr Butler, licensed firearms owners seeking to challenge decisions involving the refusal or removal of firearms licences must appeal to the NSW Supreme Court, potentially facing legal costs of at least $20,000.

Mr Butler said the expense could prevent law-abiding firearms owners, including farmers, pest controllers, hunters and sports shooters, from challenging decisions they believe are unfair.

He argued that NCAT provides a faster and more affordable avenue for reviewing administrative decisions.

Mr Butler said around one-third of firearms licence refusal appeals had been overturned by NCAT in recent years, arguing that returning the process to the tribunal would make reviews more accessible.

The proposed legislation would also retain provisions for handling confidential intelligence from security agencies, which the NSW Government cited as a reason for moving appeals to the Supreme Court.

Mr Butler said confidentiality protections were already included in firearms and NCAT legislation, and that police had used confidential intelligence in about one-quarter of firearms appeal cases over the past 15 years without reported issues.

The Bill seeks to change the appeals process rather than reverse the Government’s firearms caps or buyback arrangements, Mr Butler said.

If passed, the legislation could affect licensed firearms owners across the Barwon electorate, which includes Condobolin and other communities across western NSW where firearms are used for agricultural work, pest management and recreational shooting.

The Bill’s introduction is the first step in the parliamentary process, and any changes will depend on its consideration by NSW Parliament.