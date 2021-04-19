BUSINESS HOUSE BOWLS OVER

Condobolin Sports Club Bowls

Two games of social bowls were played on Wednesday. Al Stuckey, Ruth Franks and Uwe Kuhn defeated Dave carter Jnr, Ray Burns and Garry Keen, and Max Johnson and Ivan McDonald defeated Leon Franks and Ian Kelk.

The final round of the Business House bowls was held on Wednesday. The winners of the round were the Wombats, the winners draw was taken by Deevesy and the losers by Lachlan Agencies 1.

Thanks to Thorpe’s Carpet Cleaning for sponsoring the night. The overall winners of the autumn competition were the Blue Shop with Holey Moses coming second. Thanks to the major sponsors, Central West Tyre Service and Betta Home Living, to Condo Quality Meats for the weekly meat trays and to the weekly sponsors; Docky Rodgers, Lachlan Agencies, Spot 4, Thorpe’s Carpet Cleaning, the Tickle family and the Waller family. Thanks to the cooks each week and a huge thanks to Marg and John Dopper for the time they put into running the competition.

Sunday saw five games played in the meat run. Winners of the vouchers were Brian Tickle and S.Collins Jnr defeating Paul Dimos and Cloe Eadie. In the other games Steve Brasnett and Josh Quinlan defeated John Dopper and G.Buchanan, Michael Leal and Ray Burns defeated Michael Waller and Steven Taylor, Paul Nicholl and Nick Moody defeated Bill Logan and Marg Dopper and in a marathon effort that lasted almost an hour longer than the other games, Pam Nichol, Garry Keen and S.Collins Snr finally defeated Mary Nicholl, Uwe Kuhn and Steve Dawson. In the Handicapped Pairs, Laurie Thompson and Grant Davis defeated Michael Waller and Anthony Rodgers.

