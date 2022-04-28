BUSINESS END OF BOWLS

Condobolin Sports Club Bowls

The Final week of the Autumn Business House Bowls competition was played last Wednesday night. Lachlan Agencies 1 won the night with Blue Bar being the lucky winners and Seton Electrical being the lucky losers. Thanks to the Tickle family for sponsoring the night. The overall winners of the competition were the Spot 4 team of Dave Carter Jnr, Don Jackson, Tim Richards and Robbie Hill with Ian Manwaring, James Gibson, Robin Sanderson and Troy Cruickshank of Lachlan Agencies 1 coming second. Many thanks to Foodworks, Spot 4, Lachlan Agencies, Condo Taxis, Logans Bobcat and Tipper Hire, Kevin Miller Whitty Lennon, NSB Ag, the Tickle family and Murtonga Pastoral for sponsoring the competition and Condo Quality Meats for donating the meat trays for the raffles.

In the Handicapped Pairs, Trent Bendall and Steve Taylor defeated Darren Seton and Michael Leal twenty three points to fourteen however a few days later Darren Seton came back to defeat Trent Bendall twenty five to eleven in an Open Singles game

Twenty two played on Easter Sunday. Laurie Thompson and Steve Collins won the vouchers defeating Max Johnson and Larry Clemson.

In the other games Al Stuckey and Uwe Kuhn defeated Steve Brasnett and Garry Keen, Pam Nicholl and Leisle Collins defeated Grant Davis and Lynda Gillespie, Michael Leal, Cath Thompson and Stuart Eadie defeated Danielle Thompson, Mary Nicholl and Nancy Dodgson, and Wendy Ryan and Steve Collins tied with Steve Taylor and Mary Eadie.

Contributed.