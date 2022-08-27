BURRAWANG DORPER AND WHITE DORPER STUD SOLD

On the 22nd of July AAM Investment Group (AAM) bought Burrawang West Station and the entire Dorper and White Dorper stud flock.

Graham and Jana Pickles purchased the Burrawang West property in 2000 and established the stud in 2005.

Since that time the Burrawang Stud has become a leader in its field, hosting two sell out sales a year with last March Cowboy, a dorper ram selling to $42,000 and Trump, a white dorper ram, selling for a breed world record $62,000.

The stud is well known in the industry, often winning prestigious prizes, such as in 2021 the National Champion Dorper Ram, National Grand Champion Dorper Ram, National Supreme Dorper Exhibit and Show Supreme, as well as contributing to the development of the breed across Australia.“We are pleased to have sold the stud to a progressive, Australian-owned agribusiness.”

Graham said, ”AAM is committed to serving the Australian agriculture industry and rural and regional communities. The company is highly invested in the Australian sheep meat industry and already runs more than 50,000 commercial ewes, including dorpers, on the iconic Terrick Terrick Station near Blackall in Queensland. “

Graham continued that for them a critically important consideration in the sale was that the new owners and managers are genuinely committed to, and will prioritise, supporting their existing and rapidly growing customer base by increasing access to premium dorper genetics.

“Stud Master Wicus Cronje, whose experience and expertise have been vital to our stud’s growth and success and of the Australian dorper industry, is staying with the stud,” Graham said. “With his help AAM plans to double the size of Burrawang’s seed stock operation to include more than 5,000 stud-breeding ewes.”

“Burrawang will continue to hold its two on-farm sales in March and October, and an inaugural ram sale will be held in Queensland on November 16 this year. Burrawang rams will continue to be offered in other multi-vendor sales across NSW.” Graham continued.

“Jana and I are very proud of what we’ve achieved with the Burrawang stud – it has truly been an incredible journey. We are particularly grateful for the friendships we’ve enjoyed and the help we’ve received from Wicus Cronje, Mal Brady, Anthony and Amy Strudwick, the local community, and everyone who has so generously contributed to our success.

Mal Brady’s industry knowledge, passionate belief in the suitability of dorpers to Australia’s sheep meat industry, and his unwavering dedication to our customers’ success, has significantly contributed to the development of Burrawang’s business over the years.

We could not have created a stud of Burrawang’s size and quality without the tremendous support we’ve had from our fantastic customers, over the past 17 years.”

Graham finished by saying that “AAM is exceptionally well positioned to continue to grow what we firmly believe to be the world’s leading Dorper and White Dorper stud. We are excited to see them invest in and grow the flock to continue to provide the region, and beyond, with premium genetics.”