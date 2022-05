Condobolin High School’s Brycen Porter will be undertaking Work Placement at Willowbend Sports Centre 2877 under the guidance of Manager Brayden Davis. “Thank you, Brayden, for assisting our students,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. Brycen’s first Work Placement Day was on Thursday, 5 May. ABOVE: Brycen Porter with Willowbend Sports Centre 2877 Manager Brayden Davis. Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.