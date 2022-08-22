BROOKE MORGAN AWARDED TRUNDLE’S YOUNG WOMAN 2022

Trundle P&A Society offers congratulations to the two entrants who participated in the Young Woman Competition (formally known as Miss Showgirl) Brooke Morgan and Lucy Aveyard.

After an interview process by a judging panel of three, it was announced at the Show Dinner that Brooke Morgan was the successful entrant.

The judges had a difficult time deciding on the Young Woman, Judge Heather Earney (Group 10 President) offered “massive congratulations to the Trundle community on two exceptional entrants to the Young Woman competition. The organizing committee put together an outstanding event and I look forward to Show day as a new member of the community. Congratulations to Brooke Morgan on being awarded the 2022 Trundle Young Woman, I wish you all the best for your journey,” said Heather.

Brooke accepted her award and thanked the committee on the wonderful opportunity and looks forward to representing Trundle at the Zone Finals in Orange on 4 February 2023.

Outgoing Miss Showgirl Eliza Kelly spoke about the positive experience as Trundle representative and she feels confident that Trundle will be well represented by incoming Young Woman Brooke Morgan.

Eighty people attended the Show Dinner including Show Patron Jean Wills and Parkes Shire Council Mayor Ken Keith. The Memorial Hall looked a picture with tables set within a backdrop of fairy lights. Eat Your Greens served a delightful two course meal. The night concluded with music by Gerry Capell and Jo Stephenson. A big thank you to both Gerry and Jo for playing at short notice when Amitie had to cancel due to illness.

The committee wishes to thank both entrants for supporting the competition and looks forward to Show day next week where Brooke will participate as Trundle Young Woman in various capacities.

Thank you to our sponsors AgnVet Services, Beautyful, La Bella, The Rural YA, Capelli on Main, Trundle Pharmacy, Grain & Press, Little Extras, Kindred, Aikido, Styles Hair and Giftware, Trundle True Value Hardware, and Trundle Newsagency all who contributed to the prizes for the entrants and to major sponsors Sunrise Metals, KMWL and Darriwell for their generous support of the Young Woman Competition.

Contributed by Trundle P and A Society Secretary Debbie Anderson.