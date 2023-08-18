BROC TAKES OUT YELLOW MOUNTAIN

Broc Grabham has taken out the 2023 Yellow Mountain Cross Country.

He was closely followed by Jacob Smith and Cambell Hall. James Staniforth (fourth), Nicolas Tomlinson (fifth), Charlie Weber (sixth), Joseph Dukes (seventh), Matt Staniforth (eighth), Luke Aqulina (ninth) and Corey Banks (10th) rounded put the top 10 positions.

Broc will have his named etched onto the Col O’Hara Memorial Trophy, which was presented by his brothers Merv and Nev at the end of the event.

The top three placegetters in the 250cc class were Eddie Barber, Thomas Foster and Nicklas Manwaring.

Campbell Hall was the winner of the 250cc to 450cc category, with Nicolas Tomlinson and Charlie Weber making up the top three.

In the Over 450cc section, Broc Grabham took home first place, with Jacob Smith (second) and James Staniforth (third).

Corey Banks won the Over 35 Years division, while Nathan Brochtrup was second and Luke Nixon third.

In the Over 45 Years category, Brett Emerson came first, with Grant Brochtrup second and James Wallace third.

“Congratulations to everyone who rode and conquered the Mountain. Thank you to all the riders, support crews and our volunteers and land holders who made the weekend possible!” a post on the Yellow Mountain Cross Country Facebook Page read.

“A big Thank you to Don and Kim Lark for their support in Donating the Top Ten number plates again this year. “Also, a huge thank you to all Committee members, Officials, Canteen, Zeros, Sweeps, Fuel stops, Road Crossings and anyone else who helped out to make this year’s Yellow Mountain such a success.

“See you all next year!”

Yellow Mountain Cross Country is a motorbike enduro ride which is run between Tottenham and Condobolin or vice versa each year. The event is always run on the first weekend in August.