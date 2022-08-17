BROC CONQUERS YELLOW MOUNTAIN

Broc Grabham has ridden and conquered the mountain in 2022.

The experienced competitor took out the 20th anniversary of Yellow Mountain Cross Country last weekend. James Staniforth placed second, while Luke Chellas secured third spot.

Yellow Mountain is a two day event usually consisting of approximately 220 kilometres each day. It is run the first weekend of August each year. Racing takes place between the townships of Condobolin and Tottenham. It is run as an Interclub between the two MNSW Motorcycle clubs of Tottenham and Condobolin. Each year the race starts and finishes alternately at either Tottenham or Condobolin. The 2022 race started and finished at Tottenham.

Rain threatened the cancellation of the popular event, but the Committee decided to go ahead but shortened the track due to the wet conditions.

“Thank you to the many helpers and committee members who made the weekend possible,” a post on the Condo Auto Sports Facebook Page read.

The Prologue was run on Saturday, 6 August in slippery conditions. Broc Grabham claimed first place, with Justin Harrow finishing second and Luke Chellas close behind in third.

Day One finished with Broc Grabham leading James Staniforth and Luke Chellas. In the end, this is how the outright results ended up at the completion of the weekend.

Alix Dray won the Ladies Class, with Kristy-Lee Stephens second and Lisa Collyer third.

In the Over 35s, Lee Stephens was victorious. Nathan Brochtrup was second and Wayne Roe third.

Patrick White on the Over 45s section, with Troy Lydford taking second place and Bryan Ambrose claiming third spot.

In the over 450cc Class, Broc Grabham was first, James Staniforth second and Kodi Stephens third.

Luke Chellas won the 250cc to 450cc Class. Justin Harrow was second and Luke Richards was third.

In the 250cc and Under Class, Campbell Hall took the title, while Samuel Mawbey finished second and Jake Ferguson third.

The 20th Anniversary Place Winner was Lachlan Manwaring.

Brodie Young was first in the Two Stroke Class.

Broc Grabham collected the Colin O’Hara Memorial Trophy for First Outright at the event.

The top 10 finishers for the event were Broc Grabham, James Staniforth, Luke Chellas, Kodi Stephens, Justin Harrow, Regan Skelton, Luke Richards, Nicholas Tomlinson, Campbell Hall and Lee Stephens.