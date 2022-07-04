BRIDGETTE EMBARKS ON AN EXCITING JOURNEY

Bridgette Larry wants to make a difference and is excited that her application to study a Bachelor of Education (Primary), as a trainee teacher, through the Catholic Education Wilcannia-Forbes (CEWF) Teaching Schools Hub, was successful.

“I couldn’t believe it when I got the phone call to say my application had been successful. I am so lucky to have such a supportive team around me here at St Joseph’s and Vicki from the CEWF Hub has also been an amazing support. I am so excited to embark on this journey,” Bridgette said.

Bridgette, who has been employed as an Aboriginal Education Worker (AEW) at St Joseph’s Parish School for seven years, will continue to work part-time in her role while also studying part-time to complete her teaching degree through the CEWF Teaching Hub.

“The CEWF Teaching Schools Hub is an exciting new initiative in the Wilcannia-Forbes Diocese which provides those who would like to become Primary school teachers, a practical hands-on way of completing their qualifications without having to leave their local community,” CEWF Teaching Schools Hub Manager, Vicki Cavallaro said.

“Placements in the program are by competitive entry via written application and interview panel. Offers are dependent on acceptance into an online Bachelor of Education (Primary) course with Alphacrucis University College, and a desire to work in Catholic Education schools upon completion of the degree.”

Part of Bridgette’s journey will include attending training sessions with the Hub, learning about the practical day to day aspects of teaching in a primary school setting.

“I am delighted to welcome Bridgette to the class of 2022. Bridgette brings a wealth of knowledge to the Hub in so many ways. Her relationships within the local community and in St Joseph’s give her invaluable experience which she will be able to put towards her study and her future as an educator,” Vicki said.

Bridgette will commence her journey with the CEWF Teaching Schools Hub in July 2022, and Principal at St Joseph’s, Natasha Brotherton, said the school community will be a huge support system for her.

“I am so happy that Bridgette has put herself forward to study teaching and our whole school community is looking forward to supporting her on this journey,” Natasha said.

Teacher, Rachael Bendall, who has a wealth of knowledge and with over 9 years of experience teaching, has been appointed as Bridgette’s Mentor teacher.

“Bridgette has been a valuable member of our St Joseph’s Parish School community for the past 7 years and is an outstanding asset to the education of the students in her care, I think she will make a wonderful teacher and I look forward to assisting her in any way I can so she can achieve her goal,” Rachael said.

The Teaching Hub is a partnership between Alphacrucis College (which has campus’ in capital cities around Australia), The Catholic Education Wilcannia-Forbes Diocese and the local Catholic Primary School to provide an opportunity to study whilst completing ongoing practical face to face teaching under the guidance of a range of professionals in the education sector.

Alphacrucis University College (AUC) provides the opportunity for students to undertake their studies in an online forum. “The college has developed a number of Teaching Hubs in Sydney, on the Central Coast and in Tasmania, but the CEWF Teaching Schools Hub is the first of its kind in our more rural and remote setting,” Vicki said.

