On Saturday 10th September at the Ungarie Show, Brian Ward showed a wonderful act of kindess.
Brian had been growing his hair for 2 years to have it shaved for charity. During the Show, he had it all shaved off by Rachel Carr.
Brian raised an amazing $1600 and has donated it to CanAssist Ungarie.
“Thank you again Brian. This will help our local community members battling cancer.” read a post on the Can Assist Ungarie Facebook Page.
“Also thank you to the Ungarie show for allowing Brian to do his fundraiser there” concluded the post.
Source and Image Credits: Can Assist Ungarie Facebook Page.
BRIAN SHAVES FOR CHARITY
On Saturday 10th September at the Ungarie Show, Brian Ward showed a wonderful act of kindess.