BRIAN SHAVES FOR CHARITY

On Saturday 10th September at the Ungarie Show, Brian Ward showed a wonderful act of kindess.

Brian had been growing his hair for 2 years to have it shaved for charity. During the Show, he had it all shaved off by Rachel Carr.

Brian raised an amazing $1600 and has donated it to CanAssist Ungarie.

“Thank you again Brian. This will help our local community members battling cancer.” read a post on the Can Assist Ungarie Facebook Page.

“Also thank you to the Ungarie show for allowing Brian to do his fundraiser there” concluded the post.

Source and Image Credits: Can Assist Ungarie Facebook Page.