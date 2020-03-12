Brenshaw Medical committed to Condobolin

The Local community has been buoyed by the announcement a Visiting Medical Officer (VMO) had been secured for Condobolin Health Service.

Western NSW Local Health District said in a statement last week, Condobolin Hospital has access to Registered Nurses, VMOs and Paramedics. It went on to say paramedics are activated to assist (CERS assist) in hospital during critical care episodes where additional support may be required and this will continue.

However, the community still had many questions in relation to the provision of health services in the town, and how they would be delivered on a day to day basis.

Concerns had also been raised in relation to how Brenshaw Medical, who is now operating, the Melrose Street Medical Centre, would be able meet the health requirements of residents if they were not taking on new patients and with only one doctor available, and servicing the hospital.

Brenshaw Medical said they wanted to reassure residents they were committed to providing the best health care possible for Condobolin, which included keeping their books open.

“The community can rest assured our Doctor is taking on new patients, since Dr David Cheah’s return to Condobolin, we have received fantastic feedback,” Jackie Shaw, from Brenshaw Medical stated.

“I’d like to thank those patients for their support and willingness to overcome what has happened in the past. Dr Cheah is a highly skilled GP, and one whom given the opportunity, is willing to go above and beyond to ensure Condobolin residence receive optimal health care.

“Brenshaw Medical would like to introduce and welcome Dr Chandana, he will be starting on Monday, 16 March.

“Dr Chandana has been working as a GP in rural NSW for many years, he understands the commitment and dedication it takes. He is the doctor who will be servicing the hospital. Dr Chandana is on call for emergencies only and ward rounds, 8am- 8pm. 8pm to 8am for critical care. We ask the wonderful community of Condobolin to welcome and support Dr Chandana.

“Later in the year, we will have a permanent female doctor joining us, we are in talks with previous locum doctors whom are interested in returning on a more regular basis. Brenshaw medical is at this time organizing specialist to provide telehealth and support, to reduce the need for Condobolin residence to travel long distances.

“We are also in talks with a variety of Allied Health professionals, whom are interested in providing treatment. The plan is to have them come to the clinic on a regular basis.

“Brenshaw Medical is driven with the need to improve health care in rural communities, we are here to support the community and ensure every resident is treated with the utmost respect, dignity and receives optimal continuity of care.”