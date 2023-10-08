BRENDON IN TOP ECHELON

Brendon Allegri (PICTURED ABOVE CENTRE and BELOW) of Ray White Parkes, Forbes, Condobolin, West Wyalong, has been named as the number two ranked salesperson in the country at the Ray White Rural annual awards recently.

Recognising performance based on settled commission, the top 10 agents in the Ray White Rural network were awarded.

Brendon said being named among the best performing agents in the Ray White Group was a huge honour. “I am so thrilled – my team and I have worked extraordinarily hard and it is so wonderful to be recognised as one of the best performers not only in the state, but within the whole Group,” he said.

“This award not only recognises the success of the past year, it is also great motivation to work even harder in the coming year.”

Press Release.