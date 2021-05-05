BREASTSCREEN VAN HERE

By Melissa Blewitt

The Breastscreen NSW Van will be in Condobolin until 12 May.

It is located at the Brenshaw Medical Centre Car Park (3 Melrose Street, Condobolin). Local women can still make a booking with the service.

BreastScreen NSW provides free mammograms to eligible women aged between 50 and 74 across the State. The service is free and there is no referral needed.

BreastScreen NSW mobile vans include the latest digital mammography technology and secure wireless communication system.

Meg O’Brien, Manager at BreastScreen NSW Greater Western says a screening mammogram is one of the most important things women aged 50-74 can do for their health.

“Detecting breast cancer early increases your chance of survival while reducing the likelihood of invasive treatment, such as mastectomy or chemotherapy,” she explained.

“Around 90 per cent of women diagnosed with breast cancer have no family history. This is why breast cancer screening is so important for all eligible women.”

Ms O’Brien says having a BreastScreen NSW van in Condobolin makes it easier for women to attend their recommended two-yearly screening.

“Bringing these vital services to Condobolin means more local women can be screened. Life gets busy and we want women to make their health a priority,” she stated.

BreastScreen NSW is taking all necessary measures in relation to COVID-19 (Coronavirus), to protect women, staff and the wider community.

This includes: Pre-screening questions around personal health and travel; Limiting the number of people in the clinic/van; Practicing social distancing and providing hand sanitizer in waiting rooms; A minimal contact check-in process; and additional cleaning of equipment and commonly used surfaces.

The NSW Government, through the Cancer Institute NSW, is investing $62.2 million in breast cancer screening this financial year. To book a mammogram with BreastScreen NSW, call 13 20 50 or visit book.breastscreen.nsw.gov.au