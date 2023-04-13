BREASTSCREEN NSW VAN COMING TO CONDOBOLIN

The BreastScreen Van is coming to Condobolin.

The mobile screening van will visit Condobolin from Friday, 14 April to Tuesday, 9 May, 2023 and will be located in the Brenshaw Medical Centre Car Park at 3 Melrose Street.

BreastScreen NSW provides free screening mammograms to women over the age of 40. No referral is needed.

The mobile van visiting Condobolin is equipped with a lift system to support women with health conditions or disability to have their mammogram. Women with additional needs are encouraged to let the service know when booking their appointment.

The van also includes the latest digital mammography technology and secure wireless communication system.

Deon Adamson, Manager, BreastScreen NSW (Greater Western) says a screening mammogram is one of the most important things women aged 40 and above can do for their health.

“Detecting breast cancer early increases your chance of survival, while reducing the likelihood of invasive treatment, such as mastectomy or chemotherapy,” she explained.

“Around 90 per cent of women diagnosed with breast cancer have no family history. This is why breast cancer screening is so important for all eligible women.”

Ms Adamson said having the BreastScreen NSW van at Condobolin makes it easier for women to attend their recommended two-yearly screening.

“Bringing these vital services to Condobolin means more local women can be screened. Life gets busy and we want women to make their health a priority.”

The NSW Government, through the Cancer Institute NSW, is investing $65.1 million in breast cancer screening this financial year.

To book a mammogram with BreastScreen NSW, call 13 20 50 or visit book.breastscreen.nsw.gov.au