BRAVE BOWLERS

Condobolin Sports Club Bowls

Recently, the Zone 4 finals for the Division 4 Pennants were played in Dubbo. Fifteen Condoites braved the floodwaters to get there. On Saturday morning Bourke defeated Condo nine points to one but in the afternoon Condo defeated Dubbo Macquarie nine points to one which meant they were still in the competition.

Unfortunately Sunday morning Condo went down to Bathurst City who went on to defeat Canowindra in the final. Everyone played some good bowls and a good time was had by all, on and off the greens. Grant Davis, Hank Collis, Neil Baxter Tom McKeown, Uwe Kuhn, Michael Leal, Al Stuckey, Ian Simpson, Bill Logan, Al Barnes, Brian Tickle, Lloyd Merritt and Ray Burnes played, ably managed by Max Johnson.

No Wednesday bowls due to the rain but on Thursday, the official Day of Mourning for the Queen, twenty two players turned up for a game. Dan Seton, Ian Kelk and Mel Rees defeated Neil Baxter, Michael Leal and Al Stuckey, Grant Davis, Bill Logan and Brian Tickle defeated Laurie Thompson, Steve Taylor and Ray Burnes, Michael Waller, Dave Carter and Nick Moody defeated Steve Brasnett, Al Barnes and Uwe Kuhn, and Darren Seton and Sam Redfern tied with Pete Brasnett and Richard Barnes.

Sixteen players bowled on Sunday morning in the meat run.

Pam Nicholl and Dave Carter Jnr won the day defeating Laurie Thompson and Dave Carter Snr. In the other games Andrew Brasnett and Mark Goodsell defeated Dan Seton and Cath Thompson, Michael Waller and Maddie Waller defeated Trevor Thorpe and Frank Golyer, and Steve Brasnett and Steve Taylor defeated Pete Brasnett and Miller Taylor.

Contributed.