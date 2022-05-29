BRAITH AND TRISTON SHINE AT TRIALS

Condobolin High School students Braith Sloane and Triston Ross showcased their skills during the Greater Western Rugby League Trials held in Coonabarabran on Wednesday, 4 May. Braith’s performance resulted in his selection into the Rugby League Western 15s team. “Both boys demonstrated excellent sportsmanship and should be extremely proud of themselves,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. “An absolutely exceptional effort Braith – our entire school community is beyond proud of your achievement!” The event was hosted by the North West Schools Sport Association in conjunction with the NSW Department of Education School Sport Unit. Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.